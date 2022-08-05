Overview of Dr. Sudeep Pramanik, MD

Dr. Sudeep Pramanik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Pramanik works at MidAtlantic Cornea Consultants in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Towson, MD and York, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.