Dr. Sudeep Sodhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sudeep Sodhi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Menasha, WI. They completed their fellowship with Temple U
Dr. Sodhi works at
Locations
Ascension NE Wisconsin - Midway Place1550 Midway Pl, Menasha, WI 54952 Directions (920) 727-8100
Ascension Medical Group- Fox Valley Wisconsin Inc1420 Algoma St, New London, WI 54961 Directions (920) 727-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, skillful surgeon, he cares, he communicates well.
About Dr. Sudeep Sodhi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple U
- Presb Hosp
- Internal Medicine
