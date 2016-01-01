See All Oncologists in Willow Grove, PA
Dr. Sudeshna Chatterjee-Paer, MD

Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sudeshna Chatterjee-Paer, MD

Dr. Sudeshna Chatterjee-Paer, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson Coll Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Chatterjee-Paer works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chatterjee-Paer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Asplundh Cancer Pavilion
    3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening
Cervical Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Hysterectomy - Open
Oral Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Vulvar Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Breast Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Colporrhaphy
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Endocervical Curettage
Endometrial Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Excision of Cervix
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Hysteroscopy
Kidney Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Meningiomas
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Peritoneal Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Skin Cancer
Thoracentesis
Vaginal Cancer
Vulvectomy
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Sudeshna Chatterjee-Paer, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1962794743
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hosp/Yale U
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson Coll Med
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

