Dr. Sudeshna Dasgupta, MD
Overview of Dr. Sudeshna Dasgupta, MD
Dr. Sudeshna Dasgupta, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Marquis Diagnostic Imaging1000 Centrepark Dr, Asheville, NC 28805 Directions (828) 505-2108
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Dasgupta is a awesome doctor. You couldn't ask for a more caring doctor. She's been seeing grandson for many years. She has helped us find alternative supplements instead of giving him a bunch of pharmaceutical medication for his autism and fetal alcohol syndrome. He really likes the way that she talks with him and listens to what he says. She had extensive blood work done and has helped us select the best options. Dr. Dasgupta is highly recommended. Well worth the trip to Asheville!
- CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Dasgupta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dasgupta accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dasgupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasgupta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasgupta.
