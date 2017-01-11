See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fresno, CA
Dr. Sudeshna Kundu, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (31)
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sudeshna Kundu, MD

Dr. Sudeshna Kundu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BURDWAN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Kundu works at VA Medical Hospital in Fresno, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Kundu's Office Locations

    Va Hospital
    2615 E Clinton Ave, Fresno, CA 93703 (559) 225-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 11, 2017
    Dr. Kundu listened patiently and gave thorough explanations. I felt completely confident with my medical care!
    KMZ in Reedley, CA — Jan 11, 2017
    About Dr. Sudeshna Kundu, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275565707
    Education & Certifications

    • BURDWAN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kundu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kundu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kundu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kundu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kundu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kundu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

