Dr. Sudeshna Mitra, MD
Dr. Sudeshna Mitra, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Dr Mitra has been so helpful with my daughter. She is very thorough, and really tackles each issue thoughtfully. She has explained things along the way, and answers all my questions. She really spends quality time with me and my daughter. After having some lousy doctors, she is really one of the best we've had in many years!
- Pediatric Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Mitra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitra has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tic Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
