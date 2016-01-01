Overview of Dr. Sudeshna Nandi, MD

Dr. Sudeshna Nandi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Nandi works at MDVIP - Alpharetta, Georgia in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA and Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.