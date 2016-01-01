Overview

Dr. Sudha Amarnath, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Amarnath works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.