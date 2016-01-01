Dr. Sudha Amarnath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amarnath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudha Amarnath, MD
Overview
Dr. Sudha Amarnath, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sudha Amarnath, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1932366267
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
