Dr. Sudha Govindarajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sudha Govindarajan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya University and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.
Locations
Office101 E Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- LACare
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
i only had one appointment so far , I think I found my doctor..she was very helpful asked me lots of questions,even if i did not know the answer, she ordered tests to find the answers ..made me feel like she cares, and wants to find the right treatment...and was happy to find out her husband is in cardiology...took her time with me... her staff was very helpful and kind , i have follow up appointment and i think it will go just as well...
About Dr. Sudha Govindarajan, MD
- Family Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil
- 1184612061
Education & Certifications
- Olive View-UCLA Medical Center|St Lawrence Hosp/Mich State U
- Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya University
Dr. Govindarajan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Govindarajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Govindarajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Govindarajan speaks Hindi, Spanish and Tamil.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Govindarajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Govindarajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Govindarajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Govindarajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.