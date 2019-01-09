Dr. Sudha Kuncham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuncham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudha Kuncham, MD
Dr. Sudha Kuncham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellmore, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
NHPP Long Island Women's Health Care2428 Merrick Rd, Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 379-2689
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I think she is GREAT!!!!!Takes her time-explains everything and makes you feel that she listens and cares
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Beth Israel Medical Center, New York
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Kuncham has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuncham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
