Overview of Dr. Sudha Kuncham, MD

Dr. Sudha Kuncham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellmore, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Kuncham works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Bellmore in Bellmore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.