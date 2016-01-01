See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Cape Coral, FL
Dr. Sudha Meraney, MD

Geriatric Medicine
1.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sudha Meraney, MD

Dr. Sudha Meraney, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Meraney works at Lee County Healthcare Center VA in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meraney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Coral Va Cboc Pharmacy
    2489 DIPLOMAT PKWY E, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 652-1800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Dyslipidemia

Vaccination Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
1.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. Sudha Meraney, MD

Specialties
  • Geriatric Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649239914
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • North Shore University Hospital at Forest Hills|Topiwala Nat Med Coll
Internship
  • Topiwala Nat Med Coll
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sudha Meraney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meraney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Meraney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Meraney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Meraney works at Lee County Healthcare Center VA in Cape Coral, FL. View the full address on Dr. Meraney’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Meraney. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meraney.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meraney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meraney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

