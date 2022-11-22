See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Riverside, CA
Dr. Sudha Moola, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (47)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sudha Moola, MD

Dr. Sudha Moola, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Moola works at Sudha Moola, M.D. in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moola's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Riverside Office
    3975 Jackson St Ste 208, Riverside, CA 92503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 364-0760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Sudha Moola, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063628386
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Saginaw Valley Medical College
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sudha Moola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moola accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Moola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moola has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Moola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

