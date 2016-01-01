Overview of Dr. Sudha Nagaraj, MD

Dr. Sudha Nagaraj, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Nagaraj works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.