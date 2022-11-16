Dr. Sudha Nahar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nahar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudha Nahar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sudha Nahar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / R.N.T. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Nahar works at
Locations
Somerset Office17 Clyde Rd Ste 101, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 497-2796
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nahar is by far the best! I've been a patient of hers for 5 yrs. During this time she has continually answered all my questions and explained everything in detail and we discussed her treatment plans for me which have always been positive results. Dr.Nahar has a very pleasant personality, big smile when I walk in her office and the office staff are also just as pleasant. I would highly recommend Dr. Nahar.
About Dr. Sudha Nahar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1164463071
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / R.N.T. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nahar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nahar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nahar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nahar works at
Dr. Nahar has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nahar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nahar speaks Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nahar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nahar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nahar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nahar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.