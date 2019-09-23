See All Nephrologists in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Sudha Rani, MD

Nephrology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sudha Rani, MD

Dr. Sudha Rani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Gulbarga University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital and Witham Health Services.

Dr. Rani works at Lafayette Kidney Care in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rani's Office Locations

    Lafayette Kidney Care
    114 Executive Dr Ste A, Lafayette, IN 47905

Hospital Affiliations
  Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
  Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
  Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
  Witham Health Services

Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan

    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Encore Health Network
    Humana
    MDwise
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    PHCS
    Sagamore Health Network
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 23, 2019
    She is great. She has done so much for my wife and has not given up on her. She also researched all her health records as far back as 2011 at least. One of the few Doctors I believe will go all out for her patients.
    Mike Willhoite — Sep 23, 2019
    About Dr. Sudha Rani, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Long Island College Hospital
    Long Island College Hospital
    Bellary Medical College
    Gulbarga University
    Nephrology
    Dr. Sudha Rani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rani is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Rani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Rani works at Lafayette Kidney Care in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Rani's profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

