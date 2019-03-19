Dr. Sreenivasan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sudha Sreenivasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sudha Sreenivasan, MD
Dr. Sudha Sreenivasan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Meerut University / L.L.R.M. Medical College and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Sreenivasan works at
Dr. Sreenivasan's Office Locations
Optimus Health Care Inc.1351 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 621-3750
Optimus Health Care Inc.471 Barnum Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06608 Directions (203) 696-3260
Child & Family Behavioral Health - Psychiatry Pllc200 E 33rd St Apt 31J, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 725-0192
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very nice visit with her. She was very knowledgeable and easy to talk to you. I would recommend her.
About Dr. Sudha Sreenivasan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1942367800
Education & Certifications
- Meerut University / L.L.R.M. Medical College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sreenivasan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sreenivasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sreenivasan has seen patients for Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sreenivasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sreenivasan speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sreenivasan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sreenivasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sreenivasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sreenivasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.