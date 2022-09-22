See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Elmhurst, IL
Dr. Sudha Yalamanchi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sudha Yalamanchi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Yalamanchi works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 310, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9003
  2. 2
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    8 Salt Creek Ln, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9003
  3. 3
    Elmhurst Memorial Elmhurst Clinic
    1200 S York St Ste 4280, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Weight Cycling Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 22, 2022
    Respectful and friendly. Educational without being lengthy or over my head.
    Kathleen — Sep 22, 2022
    About Dr. Sudha Yalamanchi, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    • 1962722553
    Education & Certifications

    • MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sudha Yalamanchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yalamanchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yalamanchi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yalamanchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yalamanchi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yalamanchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yalamanchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yalamanchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

