Dr. Sudhakar Mannam, MD

Pain Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sudhakar Mannam, MD

Dr. Sudhakar Mannam, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Uniontown, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Logan Regional Medical Center and Uniontown Hospital.

Dr. Mannam works at Fayette ENT/Allergy PC in Uniontown, PA with other offices in Waynesburg, PA, Cranberry Township, PA and Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Mannam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Three Rivers Pain Mgmt. Associates Pllc
    205 Easy St Ste 204, Uniontown, PA 15401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 812-5580
  2. 2
    Three Rivers Pain Management Associates
    236 Elm Dr Ste 105, Waynesburg, PA 15370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 627-0938
  3. 3
    Cranberry Internal Medicine Assoc. LLC
    20826 Route 19, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 837-1426
  4. 4
    Monongalia Eye Clinic LLC
    3140 Collins Ferry Rd, Morgantown, WV 26505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 397-5480

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Logan Regional Medical Center
  • Uniontown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 11, 2017
    He's a good guy I guess the person that left the review didn't get no pills probably didn't have nothing wrong with them but anyways I see him in hurricane and he's a good doc he checks u over and has many ways to try to help no one will be pain free but he help me to have some quality of life staff is very nice also
    Justme in Charleston, WV — Mar 11, 2017
    About Dr. Sudhakar Mannam, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386629822
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sudhakar Mannam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mannam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mannam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mannam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mannam has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mannam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mannam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mannam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mannam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mannam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

