Dr. Sudhakar Mannam, MD
Overview of Dr. Sudhakar Mannam, MD
Dr. Sudhakar Mannam, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Uniontown, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Logan Regional Medical Center and Uniontown Hospital.
Dr. Mannam works at
Dr. Mannam's Office Locations
Three Rivers Pain Mgmt. Associates Pllc205 Easy St Ste 204, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (724) 812-5580
Three Rivers Pain Management Associates236 Elm Dr Ste 105, Waynesburg, PA 15370 Directions (724) 627-0938
Cranberry Internal Medicine Assoc. LLC20826 Route 19, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (412) 837-1426
Monongalia Eye Clinic LLC3140 Collins Ferry Rd, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 397-5480
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Regional Medical Center
- Uniontown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He's a good guy I guess the person that left the review didn't get no pills probably didn't have nothing wrong with them but anyways I see him in hurricane and he's a good doc he checks u over and has many ways to try to help no one will be pain free but he help me to have some quality of life staff is very nice also
About Dr. Sudhakar Mannam, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1386629822
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Addiction Medicine and Pain Medicine
