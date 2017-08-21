Overview

Dr. Sudhakar Pangulur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oregon, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIT DI NAPOLI II / LA CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.



Dr. Pangulur works at Great Lakes Gastroenterology Consultants LLC in Oregon, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.