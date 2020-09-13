Dr. Sudhakar Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudhakar Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sudhakar Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf, HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Northwest Florida Community Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Digestive Diseases Center204 E 19TH ST, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 763-5409Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Digestive Diseases Center204b E 19th St, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 763-5408
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Northwest Florida Community Hospital
I have been seeing Dr Sudaker Reddy for a number of years. He is always courteous, caring, & knowledgeable. I have found him to be easy to talk with about my issues & proficient in carrying out procedures. His P.A. Scott is a good addition to the practice. He and Dr Reddy talk together about my care so I am comfortable with either one.
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1295763753
- Wayne State U Hosp
- Forest Park Hospital
- Deaconess Hosp
- Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Reddy works at
