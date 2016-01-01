Dr. Sudhakar Relton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Relton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudhakar Relton, MD
Dr. Sudhakar Relton, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Petersburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
Dr. Relton works at
Dr. Relton's Office Locations
Southside Kidney Specialists LLC3400 S Crater Rd Ste B, Petersburg, VA 23805 Directions (804) 430-6812
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Sudhakar Relton, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1710944434
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
- Aria Health - Frankford Campus|Aria Health - Frankford Campus|Frankford Hospital|Frankford Hospital
Dr. Relton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Relton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Relton works at
Dr. Relton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Relton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Relton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Relton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.