Overview of Dr. Sudhakar Tumuluri, MD

Dr. Sudhakar Tumuluri, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.



Dr. Tumuluri works at U. K. Sab M.d. Inc. in Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Raynaud's Disease, Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.