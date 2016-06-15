Dr. Sudhakar Tumuluri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tumuluri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudhakar Tumuluri, MD
Overview of Dr. Sudhakar Tumuluri, MD
Dr. Sudhakar Tumuluri, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.
Dr. Tumuluri's Office Locations
U. K. Sab M.d. Inc.80 Arch St Ste A, Redwood City, CA 94062 Directions (650) 362-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tumuluri is a great doctor. I am so lucky to have been referred to him from a Neurologist who personally called him to take my case even though his practice was closed to new patients. Dr Tumuluri is very intelligent and stays up to date on all the latest technologies medical advances and studies to help his patients get the best possible care available. Dr Tumuluri gives me all my options, not just those that insurance will cover so that I can make a informed decision about my health care.
About Dr. Sudhakar Tumuluri, MD
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1639181670
Education & Certifications
- U Hosps Cleveland
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tumuluri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tumuluri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tumuluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tumuluri has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tumuluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tumuluri speaks Telugu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tumuluri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tumuluri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tumuluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tumuluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.