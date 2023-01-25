Dr. Sudhanshu Mulay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudhanshu Mulay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sudhanshu Mulay, MD
Dr. Sudhanshu Mulay, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, India and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Mulay's Office Locations
Collaborative Laboratory Services-mount Sinai Campus114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-5554
- 2 114 Woodland Street St Francis C Ctr, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-5554
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am totally grateful to have Dr. Mulay as my hematologist. He takes time to explain and will always get back to messages and concerns. Every question and concern he is honest with his response. He will go further step to find what is the best option for me and does proper referral and work-up. he difinitely has very good bedside manners. He is a superb physician and a specilaist.
About Dr. Sudhanshu Mulay, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1760643407
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Michael Reese Hosp-U Ill
- Bj Medical College, Pune, India
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulay has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.