Dr. Sudharam Idupuganti, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.



Dr. Idupuganti works at IDUPUGANTI SUDHARAM MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.