Overview of Dr. Sudheer Jayaprabhu, MD

Dr. Sudheer Jayaprabhu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jayaprabhu works at The Womens Specialists in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.