Overview of Dr. Sudheer Karnati, MD

Dr. Sudheer Karnati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Karnati works at Sudheer R. Karnati MD PA in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.