Dr. Sudhir Aggarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aggarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudhir Aggarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sudhir Aggarwal, MD
Dr. Sudhir Aggarwal, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Aggarwal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Aggarwal's Office Locations
-
1
Lower Merion Neurology, PC100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 161, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 642-5371Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aggarwal?
Outstanding Dr. After seeing several Dr for severe pain, I am pain free after one visit. In addition, he does not make you feel rushed and will take as much time as you need. He's changed my life for real!
About Dr. Sudhir Aggarwal, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1588942643
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aggarwal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aggarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aggarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aggarwal works at
Dr. Aggarwal speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aggarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aggarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aggarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aggarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.