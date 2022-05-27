Overview of Dr. Sudhir Athni, MD

Dr. Sudhir Athni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Athni works at Neurology Of Central Georgia in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Vitamin B Deficiency and Autonomic Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.