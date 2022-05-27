Dr. Sudhir Athni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Athni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudhir Athni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sudhir Athni, MD
Dr. Sudhir Athni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon North Hospital.

Dr. Athni's Office Locations
Neurology Of Central Georgia175 Water Tower Ct, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 471-6217
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have Parkinson's and i can say DR Athni takes his time to help me. He never rushed me and is very good at listening to me. He went above and beyond to find the right combination of medicine for my tremors. And with every visit he explains everything and ask me if i have any questions. And for the office staff they are friendly and always trying to help.
About Dr. Sudhir Athni, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1730294125
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Athni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Athni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Athni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Athni has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Vitamin B Deficiency and Autonomic Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Athni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Athni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Athni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Athni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Athni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.