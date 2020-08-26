Overview

Dr. Sudhir Bhaskar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bhaskar works at Gastro Health - Oakwater Downtown in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Gastritis and Dysentery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.