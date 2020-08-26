Dr. Sudhir Bhaskar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhaskar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudhir Bhaskar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sudhir Bhaskar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Gastro Health - Oakwater Downtown3885 Oakwater Cir Ste A, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 851-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Superb doctor! I have never been to a doctor who had studied my chart and could tell me about my medical history without looking at my chart. Amazing!
About Dr. Sudhir Bhaskar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- U Sth FL|University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- U Tn|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhaskar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhaskar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhaskar has seen patients for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Gastritis and Dysentery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhaskar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhaskar speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhaskar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhaskar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhaskar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhaskar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.