Dr. Sudhir Dudekonda, MD

Pulmonary Disease
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sudhir Dudekonda, MD

Dr. Sudhir Dudekonda, MD is a Pulmonologist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.

Dr. Dudekonda works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dudekonda's Office Locations

  1
    Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center
    33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Sudhir Dudekonda, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1548498462
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
    • Fairview Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sudhir Dudekonda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudekonda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dudekonda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dudekonda works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. View the full address on Dr. Dudekonda’s profile.

    Dr. Dudekonda has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dudekonda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Dudekonda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudekonda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dudekonda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dudekonda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

