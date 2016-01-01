Overview of Dr. Sudhir Dudekonda, MD

Dr. Sudhir Dudekonda, MD is a Pulmonologist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Dudekonda works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.