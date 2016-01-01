Dr. Sudhir Dudekonda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudekonda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudhir Dudekonda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sudhir Dudekonda, MD
Dr. Sudhir Dudekonda, MD is a Pulmonologist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.
Dr. Dudekonda's Office Locations
Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (216) 353-0013Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sudhir Dudekonda, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
