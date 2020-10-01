Dr. Sudhir Gokhale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gokhale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudhir Gokhale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sudhir Gokhale, MD
Dr. Sudhir Gokhale, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gokhale's Office Locations
- 1 10522 S Cicero Ave Ste 2D, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 636-2211
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr gokhale is awesome!
About Dr. Sudhir Gokhale, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1639182678
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
