Dr. Sudhir Lingnurkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sudhir Lingnurkar, MD
Dr. Sudhir Lingnurkar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Lingnurkar works at
Dr. Lingnurkar's Office Locations
Comprehensive Counseling Center PC11885 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 201A, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 558-6000
Ascension Macomb Oakland Hosp Madison Hg27351 Dequindre Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 967-7320MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lingnurkar is an awesome psychiatrist. He has always helped me when ever I needed it. He listens to his patients. His staff is so nice and helpful. I never have a problem with the girls on staff. Wait time depends on if the doctor is stuck at the hospital or not helping others. I have had to wait anywhere from 5 minutes to an hour. To me Dr. Lingnurkar is worth the wait.
About Dr. Sudhir Lingnurkar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1316905102
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lingnurkar accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lingnurkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lingnurkar has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lingnurkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lingnurkar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lingnurkar.
