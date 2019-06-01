Overview of Dr. Sudhir Lingnurkar, MD

Dr. Sudhir Lingnurkar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Lingnurkar works at Comprehensive Counseling Center in Warren, MI with other offices in Madison Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.