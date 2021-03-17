Overview of Dr. Sudhir Madisetty, MD

Dr. Sudhir Madisetty, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Madisetty works at Central Texas Pediatrics in Waco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.