Dr. Sudhir Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sudhir Malik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Dr. Malik works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group4033 3rd Ave Ste 420, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 294-9292
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He does a physical exam of my tremors on each visit to test improvement.
About Dr. Sudhir Malik, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1801884523
Education & Certifications
- Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malik speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.