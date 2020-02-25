Dr. Nagaraja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sudhir Nagaraja, DO
Overview of Dr. Sudhir Nagaraja, DO
Dr. Sudhir Nagaraja, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Nagaraja's Office Locations
- 1 2601 Princess Anne St Ste 100, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 479-1319
Virginia Integrative Psychiatry PC4900 Hood Dr, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 479-1319
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr.Nagaraja, has been very helpful, knowledgeable, understanding, and compassionate. I've never been under any specialist that cared so much of the welfare of his patients. I am feeling like a brand new person because of his care. Thank you so much for improving my quality of life. Even during my financial struggle be was VERY willing to help me out as much as possible. Kiersten was very helpful in admin and billing. Angie was very helpful also and encouraged me as needed.
- 20 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Drexel Hahnemann
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center/Uniformed Services University
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Nagaraja accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagaraja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagaraja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagaraja.
