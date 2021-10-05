Overview of Dr. Sudhir Nallapaneni, MD

Dr. Sudhir Nallapaneni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Dr. Nallapaneni works at Neo Urology Associates Inc in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Canfield, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.