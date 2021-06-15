Dr. Sudhir Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudhir Rao, MD
Overview of Dr. Sudhir Rao, MD
Dr. Sudhir Rao, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cadillac, MI. They graduated from University Of Bombay / Goa Medical College and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine of Cadillac302 Hobart St Ste B, Cadillac, MI 49601 Directions (231) 577-2550
Big Rapids Orthopedics120 N Michigan Ave, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Directions (231) 577-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- Planned Administration Inc
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rao did my hip surgery and I had no complications. He addresses all your questions and concerns. I highly recommend for all your surgery needs.
About Dr. Sudhir Rao, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1780690826
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- University Of Bombay / Goa Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
