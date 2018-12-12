See All Nephrologists in Goshen, IN
Dr. Sudhir Vyakaranam, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sudhir Vyakaranam, MD

Dr. Sudhir Vyakaranam, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They completed their fellowship with University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital

Dr. Vyakaranam works at Nephrology Physicians in Goshen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Gout and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vyakaranam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Goshen
    2257 Karisa Dr, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sudhir Vyakaranam, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1407019037
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Goshen Health Hospital
    • Community Hospital Of Bremen
    • Elkhart General Hospital
    • Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
    • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sudhir Vyakaranam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vyakaranam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vyakaranam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vyakaranam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vyakaranam works at Nephrology Physicians in Goshen, IN. View the full address on Dr. Vyakaranam’s profile.

    Dr. Vyakaranam has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Gout and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vyakaranam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vyakaranam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyakaranam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vyakaranam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vyakaranam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

