Dr. Sudipta Roychowdhury, MD

Neuroradiology
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sudipta Roychowdhury, MD

Dr. Sudipta Roychowdhury, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Roychowdhury works at University Radiology Group in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ, Monroe Township, NJ and Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roychowdhury's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. Radiology Group LLC
    483 CRANBURY RD, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 390-0030
  2. 2
    Ambulatory Surgical Pavilion At Robert Wood Johnso
    10 Plum St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 249-4410
  3. 3
    111 Union Valley Rd, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 395-3470
  4. 4
    University Radiology Group
    75 Veronica Ave Ste 102, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 246-0060

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chordoma
Pituitary Tumor
Spinal Cord Tumor
Chordoma
Pituitary Tumor
Spinal Cord Tumor

Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 28, 2022
    I was brought to the hospital because I was having a stroke. Dr. Roychowdhury performed a mechanical thrombectomy on me, and was able to pull out the clot. I had no history or any issues that could cause a stroke. Dr. Roychowdhury was the only one who extensively looked into my condition, and his further testing is what led to my actual diagnosis. Without Dr. Roychowdhury, I would’ve never even known what was wrong with me and would never have been able to get the correct treatment. He literally saved my life and cannot thank him enough.
    Jason Lee — Jun 28, 2022
    About Dr. Sudipta Roychowdhury, MD

    • Neuroradiology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821073677
    Education & Certifications

    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sudipta Roychowdhury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roychowdhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roychowdhury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roychowdhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Roychowdhury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roychowdhury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roychowdhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roychowdhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

