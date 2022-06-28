Overview of Dr. Sudipta Roychowdhury, MD

Dr. Sudipta Roychowdhury, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Roychowdhury works at University Radiology Group in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ, Monroe Township, NJ and Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.