Dr. Sudipta Roychowdhury, MD
Overview of Dr. Sudipta Roychowdhury, MD
Dr. Sudipta Roychowdhury, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Univ. Radiology Group LLC483 CRANBURY RD, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 390-0030
Ambulatory Surgical Pavilion At Robert Wood Johnso10 Plum St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 249-4410
- 3 111 Union Valley Rd, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 395-3470
University Radiology Group75 Veronica Ave Ste 102, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 246-0060
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
I was brought to the hospital because I was having a stroke. Dr. Roychowdhury performed a mechanical thrombectomy on me, and was able to pull out the clot. I had no history or any issues that could cause a stroke. Dr. Roychowdhury was the only one who extensively looked into my condition, and his further testing is what led to my actual diagnosis. Without Dr. Roychowdhury, I would’ve never even known what was wrong with me and would never have been able to get the correct treatment. He literally saved my life and cannot thank him enough.
About Dr. Sudipta Roychowdhury, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1821073677
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Roychowdhury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Roychowdhury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roychowdhury.
