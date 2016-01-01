Dr. Sudipto Mukherjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukherjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudipto Mukherjee, MD
Overview of Dr. Sudipto Mukherjee, MD
Dr. Sudipto Mukherjee, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital and Medina Hospital.
Dr. Mukherjee's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0092Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sudipto Mukherjee, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1861692527
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Medina Hospital
Dr. Mukherjee accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mukherjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mukherjee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukherjee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mukherjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mukherjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.