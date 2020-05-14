Overview of Dr. Sue Carpenter, MD

Dr. Sue Carpenter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Carpenter works at Atlanta Center for Reproductive Medicine in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Johns Creek, GA and Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.