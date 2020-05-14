Dr. Sue Carpenter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sue Carpenter, MD
Dr. Sue Carpenter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Atlanta Center for Reproductive Medicine5909 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 720, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (770) 928-2276
Johns Creek6470 E Johns Xing Ste 200, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (770) 928-2276
Atlanta-Buckhead1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 675, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (770) 928-2276
Marietta711 Canton Rd NE Ste 410, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 928-2276
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I love Dr. Carpenter. She is warm, compassionate, and most importantly knowledgeable. I know a number of people who were successful with her and recommended her highly. She did not disappoint.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Mount Holyoke College
