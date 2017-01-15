Overview

Dr. Sue Eng, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Eng works at Seattle in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.