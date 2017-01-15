Dr. Sue Eng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sue Eng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sue Eng, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Eng works at
Locations
Seattle11800 NE 128th St Ste 100, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eng impressed me as extremely competent, intelligent and personable. She and her staff made an otherwise uncomfortabe procedure go smoothly by informing me of what to expect and efficiently carrying out the dual procedure.
About Dr. Sue Eng, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1184603425
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Columbia Presbyn Mc|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eng works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Eng. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eng.
