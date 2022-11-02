Dr. Kanter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sue Kanter, MD
Dr. Sue Kanter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Sue D Kanter MD LLC6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 308, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 897-3751
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
She is an amazing doctor, who listens and lets you speak. I am so happy to have found such a great doctor. Also, her recommendations have been fabulous.
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Tufts University
Dr. Kanter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.