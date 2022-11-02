See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Sue Kanter, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (14)
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sue Kanter, MD

Dr. Sue Kanter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kanter works at Sue D Kanter MD LLC in Bethesda, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kanter's Office Locations

    Sue D Kanter MD LLC
    6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 308, Bethesda, MD 20817 (301) 897-3751

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sibley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Anemia

Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 02, 2022
She is an amazing doctor, who listens and lets you speak. I am so happy to have found such a great doctor. Also, her recommendations have been fabulous.
Nov 02, 2022
About Dr. Sue Kanter, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 29 years of experience
  • English
  • 1649365909
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Tufts University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kanter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kanter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kanter works at Sue D Kanter MD LLC in Bethesda, MD. View the full address on Dr. Kanter’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

