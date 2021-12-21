Overview of Dr. Sue Kim, MD

Dr. Sue Kim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Northbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.