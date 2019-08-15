Dr. Sue Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sue Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Einstein Orthopedics at Center One9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 220, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 827-1500
Einstein Orthopedics at Willowcrest Building1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-4600
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. Lee did carpal tunnel surgery on my hands a few years ago everything went great and still is she also fixed my right thumb with titanium plate it's been working fine ever since recovery from both surgeries was wasn't that long as long as you did the physical therapy
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.