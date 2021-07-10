Overview

Dr. Sue Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Associates in Gastroenterology in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Mt Juliet, TN, Mount Juliet, TN and Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.