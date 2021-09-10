Dr. McGuire has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sue McGuire, MD
Dr. Sue McGuire, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Edwardsville and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Donelson Obstetrics Gyn.2215 Jackson Downs Blvd, Nashville, TN 37214 Directions (615) 467-6178
Tristar Summit Medical Center5655 Frist Blvd, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 316-3000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I’ve been a patient of Dr. McGuire for about 17 years and worked with her and her hospitalized GYN patients several years before that. She is the absolute best there is. Treats you like you’re her only patient while you’re in her presence and schedules like no other physician I’ve ever deal with….as in, you literally NEVER have to wait more than a couple minutes to be called back. (Minus the rare occasions when she had a delivery….obviously an acceptable reason for delay). She remembers everything about you and has incredible bedside manner. Very skilled and knowledgeable. I only wish she could be my PCP. Unfortunately for most, she’s so beloved that she rarely accepts new patients. Her office staff is always amazing too!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Southern Illinois University At Edwardsville
Dr. McGuire accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGuire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.