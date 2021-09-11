See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Sue Onispir-Kafali, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (69)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sue Onispir-Kafali, MD

Dr. Sue Onispir-Kafali, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Gazi Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi|Gazi University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thorek Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Onispir-Kafali works at Advanced Womens Hlth Chicago in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Onispir-Kafali's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Women's Health of Chicago
    3000 N Halsted St Ste 721, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 281-6333
  2. 2
    Advanced Womens Hlth Chicago
    840 W Irving Park Rd # 202, Chicago, IL 60613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 975-6737
  3. 3
    FemSculpt
    310 W Superior St # 202, Chicago, IL 60654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 846-1529

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thorek Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Atrophic Vaginitis
Perimenopause
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Atrophic Vaginitis
Perimenopause

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Female Sexual Function Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Sep 11, 2021
    I've been a patient of Dr. Kafali's for 6 years. I've never felt more heard by a Dr. I'm so grateful for her recommendations and referral's. Her honesty and expert opinions have helped guide me to wellness and build a family. She's pointed out thing's that were unwell in my body that I had no clue were even happening at least 3 times now. I've realized how important it is to see her yearly even when I think everything's great. I can't tell you how much I appreciate having a Dr. I trust.
    Alexis — Sep 11, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Sue Onispir-Kafali, MD
    About Dr. Sue Onispir-Kafali, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Turkish
    NPI Number
    • 1255515201
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Joseph Hospital|Saint Joseph Hospital In Obstetrics and Gynecology
    Internship
    • Gazi University
    Medical Education
    • Gazi Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi|Gazi University Faculty Of Medicine
