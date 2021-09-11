Dr. Sue Onispir-Kafali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onispir-Kafali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sue Onispir-Kafali, MD
Dr. Sue Onispir-Kafali, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Gazi Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi|Gazi University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thorek Memorial Hospital.
Advanced Women's Health of Chicago3000 N Halsted St Ste 721, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 281-6333
Advanced Womens Hlth Chicago840 W Irving Park Rd # 202, Chicago, IL 60613 Directions (773) 975-6737
FemSculpt310 W Superior St # 202, Chicago, IL 60654 Directions (312) 846-1529
- Thorek Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been a patient of Dr. Kafali's for 6 years. I've never felt more heard by a Dr. I'm so grateful for her recommendations and referral's. Her honesty and expert opinions have helped guide me to wellness and build a family. She's pointed out thing's that were unwell in my body that I had no clue were even happening at least 3 times now. I've realized how important it is to see her yearly even when I think everything's great. I can't tell you how much I appreciate having a Dr. I trust.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Turkish
- 1255515201
- Saint Joseph Hospital|Saint Joseph Hospital In Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Gazi University
- Gazi Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi|Gazi University Faculty Of Medicine
