Overview of Dr. Sue Onispir-Kafali, MD

Dr. Sue Onispir-Kafali, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Gazi Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi|Gazi University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thorek Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Onispir-Kafali works at Advanced Womens Hlth Chicago in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.