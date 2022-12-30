See All Family Doctors in Willingboro, NJ
Dr. Sue Yang-Novellino, DO

Family Medicine
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sue Yang-Novellino, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. 

Dr. Yang-Novellino works at Cooper Care Alliance in Willingboro, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Care Alliance Primary Care at Willingboro
    200 Campbell Dr Ste 115, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    Dec 30, 2022
    great docter smart etc as well as she has a athletic build tone etc so it seems that if she had to pick a up pateint who was bigger an falled down she would have no problem doing it at all something i concastly would worry about cause i had a heavy set mom who had lots of docter vists before she passed away i have seen dr yang severl times for severe asthma an most recently back pain dr yang listened very well an didnt persribe me a medtication that i didnt want as well as helped clear my upper respitory infection etc wich is like gone most recently she saw me for back pain etc an took some great notes ask me questions an assited in getting me a a particular medtiocion that i use for back spamisms that always helps me despite other docters not getting it for me wonderful docter i have nothing bad to say about her at all she also has certifioncations in mental health so she is helping me out with my mr
    matthew levinger — Dec 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sue Yang-Novellino, DO
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sue Yang-Novellino, DO.

    About Dr. Sue Yang-Novellino, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1740593920
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sue Yang-Novellino, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang-Novellino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yang-Novellino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yang-Novellino works at Cooper Care Alliance in Willingboro, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Yang-Novellino’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang-Novellino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang-Novellino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang-Novellino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang-Novellino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

