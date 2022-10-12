Dr. Suelane Do Ouro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do Ouro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suelane Do Ouro, MD
Dr. Suelane Do Ouro, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
1
Walk in Gyn Care Professional Corporation200 W 57th St Ste 608, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 581-4141
2
Beth Israel Medical Center PAI10 Union Sq E Ste 4K, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-8930
3
Manhattan Headache Center800 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 289-0700
4
Advanced Spine on Park Avenue115 E 57th St Ste 610, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 535-3505Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
excellent If your in Pain this is the Dr you want treating you for all your pain ailments
About Dr. Suelane Do Ouro, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- SUNY Health Science Ctr
- Escuela De Medicina
- Universidad Bahiana De Medicina School Of Medicine, Brazil
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Do Ouro accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Do Ouro speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
